Seattle weather: Glorious Easter forecast with rain by Monday

What a treat! We're tracking glorious sunshine and mild temps for Easter Sunday and Passover. Hope you have a wonderful day with your family and friends. Rain returns on Monday.

We're waking up to plentiful blue skies and sunshine. Even though this afternoon will still be nice, there will be high-level clouds pushing into the region. If these clouds are thick, it could make our highs in the mid 50s feel cooler.

Rain returns early Monday. Prepare for steady, soaking rain almost all day. Late Monday to Tuesday, mountain snow is in the forecast; this could create problems over the passes.

Here's how the lowland rain and mountain snow could pan out tomorrow:

We're nice and dry today due to high pressure. Monday's weather maker will swing a couple of fronts through our backyard.

Here's a peek at our seven-day forecast. Partly sunny skies and scattered thunderstorms are on the way Tuesday. Wednesday will start dry and end with evening rain. More thunderstorms are a possibility on Thursday. Mainly dry weather is on deck for Friday. Showers continue next weekend.

I hope you have a fabulous time celebrating Easter today!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone).

