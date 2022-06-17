Gloomy Father's Day weekend ahead

Hope you don't mind the gloomy skies – this weekend is looking very gray and chilly. Many of you probably have outdoor plans to celebrate dad or commemorate Juneteenth. Just know: even though isolated showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, the weekend certainly won't be a washout. In fact, most backyards stay dry (we'll take the wins when we can!).

Today, we're expecting highs to only reach the low 60s. This is well below today's average of 71 at Sea-Tac!

If it's felt really cool lately, the numbers prove it. Here are some of those stats in the graphic below. To get the full scoop, check out this article from FOX Meteorologist Scott Sistek:



We expect scattered rain this afternoon, but fewer showers are on the way Saturday and Sunday.



It's possible some showers could taper for the final innings of the Mariners game tonight, but it may start soggy. Make sure to dress in waterproof layers!

For Father's Day and Juneteenth, we're forecasting cloudy skies, highs only in the low 60s and spotty showers.

On Monday (when Juneteenth is observed), there may be some sunbreaks. Drier weather will take over. Highs will warm slightly into the mid 60s.



The summer solstice happens on Tuesday. At long last, highs could boost to around 70 in the greater Seattle area. The day may start with clouds in the morning, but that should clear for sunshine in the afternoon.

Wednesday may begin with overcast skies, but partly sunny skies will follow in the afternoon. A stray shower could interrupt otherwise quiet weather.



A spotty shower can't be ruled out on Thursday, but at least we'll enjoy another day of partly sunny skies and mild highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Hope you have a fantastic Friday and an even better weekend. We're so thankful you choose FOX 13! We love forecasting the weather for you.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

