Getting wetter and cooler

A frontal system is moving on board throughout the morning hours bringing rain and some locally gusty winds. It'll be cooler today, with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60. Normal for this time of the year is 65. This afternoon, rain tapers off to a few showers.

There is a WIND ADVISORY for western Whatcom & Skagit Counties, the San Juans, Whidbey & Camano Islands, and the Admiralty Inlet area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph could bring some tree limbs down and cause isolated power outages.

Tomorrow, a trough of low pressure will give us a somewhat unstable day. We'll have showers and sun breaks, and the potential for some isolated thunderstorms. Also, the snow level in the Cascades drops to around 4,000 feet. We could get a little snow at Stevens Pass! No accumulation expected. But the next time we see the mountains, they will be whiter.

Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Great weather as the Seahawks take on the L.A. Rams at home for Thursday Night Football. Go Hawks!

Friday, a weak front moves through late for some rain overnight into Saturday morning. Highs will be chilly - mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of morning showers. Rain develops late with a stronger system.

Sunday could be somewhat stormy with rain, heavy at times, breezy-to-windy conditions, and it will be cooling way down after the front passes. Highs on Sunday, mid/upper 50s, but . . .

Monday looks mostly cloudy with rain at times and highs much cooler - topping out only in the low 50s.

With morning rain and afternoon showers today, it's a Wet Paws Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Ryder will fly over it all in his Superman costume!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott