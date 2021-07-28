Getting hot - Weather Alert Day on Friday

Today through Friday we're warming up to the uncomfortable zone. SeaTac will probably nudge 90 on Friday, with temps climbing into the low/mid 90s to the south and in the Cascade foothills away from Puget Sound. This is potentially unhealthy for some, especially if you don't have air conditioning. Today we begin the warming with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to the mid/upper 80s.

Fires continue to burn and produce smoke in Eastern Washington. The worst of it is in Okanogan County. Visibility from Winthrop is lousy this morning and air quality there is "hazardous." The gray on the map below indicates an Air Quality Alert. The dark red indicates an Excessive Heat Watch from tomorrow morning through Saturday evening for temps getting up to the mid 90s to around 100.

Back in Western Washington, tomorrow and Friday we'll see sunny skies and warm up to the upper 80s tomorrow to around 90 on Friday, our Weather Alert Day.

Saturday, we'll cool down a couple of degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday is the day to watch. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler, and there is a chance of rain in the Cascades early Sunday morning and some of this rain could spread into the Cascade foothills or farther into Western Washington. Fingers crossed! We need the rain!

Monday and Tuesday of next week we'll be mostly sunny again and top out around 80.

Nice viewer photo of a tiny frog on a rose.

And with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low/mid 80s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Love this puppy with the big stick.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott