Get your outdoor chores done, rain returns Saturday

Friday morning is looking mostly dry around the Puget Sound area with a few showers in Whatcom County, Vancouver Island and south British Columbia. The afternoon looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and warmer high temperatures.

An approaching wet system will hit Western Washington Saturday late afternoon through Sunday, bringing rain to the lowlands and mountain snow. We could see breezy conditions at times, especially along the Washington coast. There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm as this storm system sweeps through the area.

Another very wet atmospheric river will impact the region late Sunday through Monday night. Total rainfall Saturday night through Tuesday morning will be around 1 to 2 inches. We will be keeping an eye on rising rivers early next week.

It could be a mix of rain and snow at the passes at times, but the higher elevations will be looking at lots of fresh powder this weekend.

The weather pattern will stay wet through most of next week, with Wednesday looking like the best chance for a dry day.