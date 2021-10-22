Get ready, get set for a sloppy weekend as the Northwest gets hit with system after system.

Rain, wind and lowering snow levels are forecasted for the weekend into next week. Sure, we'll have some breaks in between, but it will be very sloppy at times.

Alrighty, today we cooled off quite a bit from yesterday. We only hit 56 at the airport today and that's 13 degrees cooler than Thursday's high!

We'll start to calm down into the overnight hours as rain tapers off. But it won't last long as the next weather maker gets going pretty early… around 5am.

So, lets dive into this weekend! The Pacific has become very active but has given us enough warning to really dissect what is coming our way. Saturday, another weak front will move through increasing showers and breezy conditions from the time most of us wake up through about dinner time. Winds will gust the most, between 30-40mph, along the Coast, through the Strait, into the Islands, and North Sound. The metro area will be breezy to gusty at times, 20-25 mph.

We get a brief break overnight Saturday into Sunday before the next system arrives.

Sunday's system looks pretty strong at this point. Most models are showing significant amounts of widespread rain, wind, high surf, mountain snow and the chance for thunderstorms as the low offshore deepens. Right now, the track of this low is moving more towards a direct hit at Vancouver Island just to the NW of us. There is still the percentage of uncertainty as the low can shift and turn into the WA Coast.

The National Weather Service is issuing a "High Wind Watch" for the North and Central Coast, the Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Admiralty Inlet Area along with San Juan, Western Skagit & Whatcom Counties Sunday morning through Monday morning for winds out of the Southeast 40mph with gust up to 60mph.

Impacts: Damaging winds may cause trees to blow down along with downed powerlines. Widespread power outages are possible too.

Here's look at wind gusts mid-day through the evening Sunday. The coast dealing with 50+mph while inland sees a little less.

Rain continues into the evening Sunday with decent cells rolling through the region.

Rain and wind keep coming Monday too but will taper off into Monday evening.

And just as we get past Monday, our active pattern will continue to produce sloppy conditions through the work week ahead at times, just not as significant as the weekend storms.

Highs will teeter in the low-to-mid-to-upper 50s all week! Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX13 Forecaster

