Get ready for some extreme heat as we roll into the first full weekend of summer

Beautiful conditions across Western WA continue with comfortable highs for Wednesday and Thursday, but as we roll into the weekend the extreme heat comes our way! Models are forecasting upper 90s to low 100s for Puget Sound! Yes, triple digits! This is why the Q13 Fox Weather Team is issuing Weather Alert Days Saturday and Sunday and extending into Monday.

And if you are curious about extreme heat records, here are some of the hottest days on record for SeaTac since 1960!

There is a Red Flag Warning for folks in Eastern WA from Chelan down to Yakima. The warning will last through 9 p.m. Wednesday because of gusty winds and relatively low humidity's between 12-25%. With dry tinder grounds, any spark can ignite fuels to take off increasing the threat of wildfire spread.

An Excessive Heat Watch also being issued for Friday through early next week for record-shattering highs in the upper 90s to 100+ across the state.

We finally start to cool down back into the upper 80s on Tuesday with mid-80s by Wednesday. Stay cool and don't forget to hydrate!

Have a great night!

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Eastern WA Forecast

