Get ready for cooler temperatures this week with mountain snow!

Happy Tuesday! The big story this week is our cool down that is on the way along with mountain snow!

Tonight, a weak system will drop in not only bringing some light showers, but cooler temperatures. Instead of seeing overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s they'll fall off even more into the upper 30s to low 40s. And if you think that is cold just wait until the end of the week when we see lows near freezing around Puget Sound! With the below normal temps coming our way we will certainly see our first big frost this week in the lowlands. The mountains will see snow at pass level, so weekend plans over the Cascades could get tricky with fresh snow on the pavement.

Showers will linger some into Wednesday with highs cool in the low 50s. Normal for this time of year is 58 with an average low of 45. Plenty of spots will dip into the upper 30s the next couple of nights.

Thursday does look dry for now as an upper ridge stretches across the northeastern Pacific. Temps will only climb into the low 50s with overnights in the upper 30s.

Now, the next weather maker will push in Friday and this one looks a bit stronger and more organized. Expect widespread rain for the WA Coast and Puget Sound with mountain snow. Showers will fall apart in the lowlands Friday night while the high country will see showers linger through Saturday morning. Highs will be chilly for sure... only in the upper 40s with lows dropping to 38 Friday morning and even cooler Saturday morning in the low 30s! Brr! Freezing temps on the way. We will see our first dose of frost for the area too.

The second half of the weekend into the work week ahead brings dry and cool weather. And with these chilly temps it's a good time to bring out the warmer jackets!

Have a great night! ~Erin

