Get ready for cold overnight temperatures! Lows plummet into the 20s

Another gorgeous close to the day, but waking up this morning, you may not have expected such a pretty end to the evening!

Most of us saw a cloudy/foggy start this morning. And by mid-afternoon some of us experienced rain and snow for a brief time as a convergence zone set up in King and Snohomish Counties.

Highs today were six degrees shy of where we should be for this time of year, at 53 degrees. Seattle only warming to 47 degrees.

Get ready for a very chilly start to Thursday with temperatures plummeting into the mid to upper 20s across the region. Places like Olympia could drop to near 25. Make sure to allow for extra time as you head out the door, as there will be areas of patchy fog along with freezing fog for some.

We'll warm some Friday and rise above average this weekend as a system impacts the area.

By lunchtime Saturday, the coast will start to see rain and just after dinner we expect widespread showers over most Western Washington. Precipitation will extend to the mountains, too. Snow levels will sit between 2,500'–3,500' through Sunday.

Rain continues through Sunday along with gusty winds at times. Some areas may see winds kick up to near 35 mph at times.

Late Sunday another atmospheric river, stretching out over the Pacific, hits the Northwest. This again will potentially send area rivers into minor to moderate flood stages.

Monday morning looks pretty sloppy from the coast to the Cascades. Snow levels will start to rise near 4,500' as well.

Rain totals will range between 1–3" across the region.

Once we get to Tuesday, we'll be left with just scattered showers that will dry out by Wednesday. Highs climb back to near normal in the low to mid 50s.

Have a great night everyone! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

