Get ready for an active weather weekend!

The winds have increased, and rain continues to roll in off the Pacific coast. Widespread rain will continue on and off throughout the night along with the wind speeds. We'll start to clear out tomorrow afternoon. That goes for both the rain and the wind speeds.

Here is a look at some of our rain totals over the last 72 hours. This is only the beginning! Rain continues add up at this moment.

The next round of rain hits us on Friday. Expect heavier downpours with this system. Similar conditions will roll over into Saturday as well.

As the systems intensify, the precipitation will ramp up. Be on the lookout for flooding. The possibility will be present from Friday - Sunday.

Be safe and have a good one!