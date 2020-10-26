Get ready for a warm up this week!

Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s by the middle of the week. High pressure will build allowing for the warm up. Overnight lows will improve as well and return into the mid-upper 40s.

Isolated showers can't be ruled out along the coast and for our northern counties in the next couple of days. Our next significant system rolls through on Friday. This will cause scattered showers, cooler weather, cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Most of us will clear out Friday night allowing for dryer conditions for the holiday weekend! The clouds will stick around but at least we'll dry out.

Advertisement

We will have breaks in the cloud cover allowing for a nice view of the moon. The last time we had a full moon on Halloween was back in 2001!