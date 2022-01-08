Get ready for a sunny Sunday across Western WA as river levels drop and mountain passes potentially reopen!

What a turn in the weather! Hope everyone is enjoying our non-rainy conditions. A dry forecast is much needed across the region in order to help bring down river levels and give crews evaluating the Cascades a better look at when passes may reopen.

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies to Western WA after a chilly and foggy start. East of the Cascades look for a partly cloudy day with highs in the low 30s.

We still have several rivers under "Flood Warnings" to the south and southwest.

Here's a look at the latest levels for area river we are monitoring as of Saturday night.

CHEHALIS RIVER at Porter: This portion of the river should crest early Saturday morning and then begin to recede.

CHEHALIS RIVER at Grand Mound: Continues to recede and should drop from "Moderate" to "Minor" flood levels.

SKOOKMCHUCK RIVER at Centralia: Has dropped from "Minor" flood stage to below the action line.

NEWAUKUM RIVER near Chehalis: This portion of the river is in good shape as well with levels continuing to drop to near normal levels.

We are hopeful that some mountain passes will reopen tomorrow as crews have been working round the clock in extremely difficult conditions this weekend to help make this happen. We may finally see travelers moving across the Cascades after being shut off for days.

Sunday highs jump into the mid 30s with gorgeous views as cloud cover will be minimal.

Next week the ridge, that gave us calmer and sunnier weather this weekend, shifts east opening the door for several systems to come our way. Expect showers Monday with another round of heavy rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs hang in the mid 40s to near 50 by mid-week. With more rain some rivers will rise again possibly causing minor flooding.

We dry out as to close out the week, but showers return by Saturday!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast