Get ready for a nice weekend! Sunshine and dry conditions with highs in the mid 50s!

Thursday's highs almost spot on to where we should land for this time of year at 50. We were a little slow out of the gate this morning to get going with lingering patchy fog, clouds, and drizzle.

We're forecasting more fog overnight into early Friday morning. By about 11am most of us should break out of the cloud cover.

The Pacific is still being driven by high pressure, keeping us mostly dry, with the ridge hanging through the weekend before breaking down late Sunday night.

Saturday and Sunday highs will jump into the mid 50s around the metro with even warmer temps east into the foothills. Places like North Bend could land near 60!

As the next front approaches clouds will thicken up and rain will follow into Monday morning… just in time for Valentine's Day! Don't worry though showers will wrap up in case you want to take a walk with dry conditions late in the day!

Here's a closer look at widespread showers across the region Monday morning about 8am. Most of our precipitation will move through the lowlands and ride right up into the Cascades by the afternoon.

By 7pm Monday most showers will wrap up and stay confined to the foothills and mountains before completely drying out again.

Another upper ridge will build just offshore Tuesday into Wednesday giving way to drier conditions. Highs will fall off a few degrees too, but still near average.

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX13 Forecaster

