Get ready for a chilly weekend with plenty of Fall sunshine!

Happy Friday! Get ready for a sunny, but chilly weekend everyone.

Cool air will flow from the north out ofthe Fraser Valley in beautiful British Columbia kicking up some gusty winds for Western WA. The main wind event looks like it will happen as we sleep Saturday night into Sunday. We expect sustained winds from the north about 6-12mph, gusting to near 30 at times. Winds will relax through out Sunday. Both weekend days we can expect highs to hang in the mid 40s with overnights really cooling off into the upper 20s to low 30s! Brr, bundle up! Normal for this time of year is 53/42.

The dry weather this weekend will allow the levels on the very flood prone Skokomish River to fallback fully to within its banks. And don't forget to the Sounders FC host the final match of the regular season at CenturyLink Field against the Earthquakes. Kick off set for 3:30pm on #JOEtv

As we start the week clouds will increase to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will remain dry, but by midday the next front, out of the Gulf of Alaska drops in and delivers rain to the region. Showers will spread into the metro area before the evening commute. There's also a chance of snow in the mountains. Snow/freezing levels drop to 2,500' - 1,500' overnight. Highs sit in the mid 40s. Lows warm up a bit into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday rain will continue with a better shot at a few inches of snow in the high country. Highs around Puget Sound warm a few degrees into the upper 40s. Overnights cool off into the mid to upper 30s.

Veterans Day we get a quick break in between systems. Look for a partly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Low sit near 40.

Right now, the end of the week brings a stronger, soggier weather pattern our way. While the lowlands will be pretty wet and sloppy, this is good news for the mountains. We have the potential to pick up some snow totals for our area resorts!

Have a super weekend! ~Erin

