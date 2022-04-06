Get ready for 70 as we soar 10 degrees above-average Thursday

High pressure still driving the forecast tomorrow keeping skies partly sunny with temperatures rising into the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday's highs will likely be the warmest of the year so far! The record to beat is 78 set back in 2016, but most of us will hover around 70.

Change is right on the heels of our spring heat as a weak front makes its way inland early Friday. This system will bring back lowland rain and mountain snow. Highs will drop an average of 15 degrees back down into the upper 40 stop low 50s.

We expect dangerous avalanche conditions again for Thursday as we rapidly warm up. Strong sunshine will cause the snow to become unstable giving way to large natural avalanches. Know the terrain before heading up to the mountains.

Here's a look at the leading edge of Friday's system: Showers will hit the coast first late Thursday night.

By 6 a.m., showers will become scattered at the coast with the bulk of the system crossing the I-5 corridor around 6am, just in time for the morning commute.

Rain will become scattered Friday into Saturday for Puget Sound, but the Cascades will start to see snow pick up. We're forecasting 2-4" through early Sunday.

A few showers will linger into early Sunday. Highs hang well below average in the upper 40s.

Right now models are conflicting on precipitation Sunday into Monday. What models are agreeing on is our cooling temperatures, especially into the overnight hours. With snow levels dropping to near 500' some of us could experience a brief wintry mix if showers develop early Monday morning. Overnight lows sit below normal in the mid to upper 30s. As we get closer the forecast will become clearer. Stay tuned!

The rest of the week feature mainly dry conditions with a chance for a few passing showers. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

