Front arrives Tuesday, clearing out by Thanksgiving

A front will hit the area tomorrow. This will bring widespread rain and embedded heavy downpours in the afternoon for most of us. Expect some spotty showers along the coast and up towards the North ahead of the system. The winds will kick up as well. Expect winds up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

The rain will hang around into Wednesday, but it'll be more scattered. We'll see rain totals between .25-.75" for most of the area.

We'll clear out into Thanksgiving. An isolated shower will be possible but nothing like what we can expect over the next two days.

Have a good one :)