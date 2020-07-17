Friday Morning Drizzle, Sunny Weekend Ahead

Happy Friday! We're waking up to drizzle and fog this morning. Fog will lift by mid-morning and we'll dry out this afternoon. Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day making way for a mix of sun and clouds today. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Average for this time of year is 76.

The weekend looks AWESOME!! Expect lots of sunshine and summer-like temperatures. Saturday's highs will be near 76 and Sunday's highs near 80! With all the ample sunshine, be sure to protect your eyes and skin with sunglasses and sunscreen. Also stay hydrated!

More summer-like days are on the way next week. In fact, Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest of the 7 day stretch with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim