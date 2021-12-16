Freezing fog and icy roads possible tomorrow morning

The rain chances have fizzled out and fog is rolling in. Patchy dense fog will continue tonight as the threat for freezing fog elevates. This will be the biggest concern as the temperatures drop below freezing for some of us tonight. Expect these conditions to persist tomorrow morning, so you'll want to give yourself some extra time on your commute tomorrow morning.

As temperatures dip into the mid-lower 30s, icy spots will pop up on the roadways. This will be isolated, but you'll still want to use caution as black ice will be possible.

The cloud cover will be thick tomorrow, but we can't rule out some sunshine! The best chance for that will be in the early morning and mid-afternoon hours. We can expect a dry day before our new system hits this weekend. This will increase rain chances, gusty winds, and mountain snow. If you're planning on being out Saturday afternoon, download our FOX 13 weather app to guide your through the system!