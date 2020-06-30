Forecast: 'Juneuary' is here, but what about 4th of July?

Juneuary is still around, thanks to a trough that will continue to bring cool and showery conditions through Thursday! After some morning drizzle, low clouds and a few afternoon showers, we're drying out for the most part. If you have dinner plans tonight or plan to walk the dog, temps are cool and it's breezy! A few showers can't be ruled out through the rest of the day but most of the showers will be north of Seattle overnight and into tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the low-mid 50s.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday. Overcast with some morning drizzle, a few afternoon showers, cool temperatures and SW gusts of 20-25mph. I do think most of the shower action will be in the foothills and mountains. Rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

We'll finally dry out with sunshine by Friday. Temps will be in the lower 70s! Fourth of July weekend looks great for all festivities- lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. Enjoy!!! But be careful with fireworks!!!

Have a great evening!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

