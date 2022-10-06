Foggy start Thursday, more sunshine ahead this weekend

Fog turned dense in areas around Puget Sound Thursday morning, but the afternoon should bring a return of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This is what it looked like above the clouds from the FOX 13 Gold Mountain camera on the Kitsap Peninsula.

The sun will eventually break through the clouds today, with highs between 65 and 70 degrees. The longer it takes for the clouds to evaporate, the cooler afternoon temperatures will be.

You may notice the smell of smoke again Thursday and Friday as offshore winds push wildfire smoke into the Puget Sound area from the Bolt Creek Wildfire.

A warmer airmass overhead, combined with offshore flow should limit the fog and low level cloud cover the next three mornings with highs back into the mid 70s. A very weak system will slide down the backside of the high pressure ridge on Monday, but likely won't be bringing much rain to the area. Newer model runs are looking mainly dry Monday and Tuesday with only a slight chance for showers.

There is no widespread soaking rain expected for at least the next ten days.