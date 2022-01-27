Foggy start Friday with rain on the way by the end of the weekend

Another spectacular close to the day across the Northwest! After another foggy start skies cleared a little earlier giving us a really nice afternoon with a gorgeous sunset across the region.

Highs were much warmer Thursday than Wednesday. The coast saw temps in the low to mid 50s with slightly cooler highs for Puget Sound as Seattle hit 45. Normal for this time of year is 49.

The fog will roll in overnight and stick around for the morning commute. Most areas will see lows fall to freezing and below. Places like Shelton, Olympia, and Chehalis will land even cooler in the upper 20s. With these cold temps areas of freezing fog and black ice can form so allow for extra time when heading out on the roads.

Tomorrow's fog should lift by mid-morning giving way to more blue skies. Highs land near normal at 49.

High pressure will finally start to break down Friday as an approaching front pushes towards the coast. This system will deliver rain to the region once again.

Showers move in first to the NW WA Coast by dinner time and continue to push inland for widespread rain just before midnight Saturday.

Rain picks up through the overnight hours for the lowlands while the Cascades get a fresh coating of snow. By 5pm Sunday just light showers remain, but snow continues for the mountains.

A few showers will linger into the Monday with highs cooling off a few degrees, landing in the mid 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday (Groundhogs Day) look mainly dry as of now. Highs cool though into the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday we may see a few showers pop up to the north and over the mountains, otherwise staying dry.

Snow levels Monday - Thursday will continue drop from 3,000' to near 200 ft, but unfortunately we run out of moisture across the region. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

