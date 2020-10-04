Foggy, cloudy, and drizzly Sunday

Happy Seahawks Sunday! Fog, clouds and areas of drizzle will stick around through much of the day today. There may be some pockets of clearing but overall, expect a mostly cloudy sky and highs near average around 63 degrees.

A weak front to our northwest will eventually scour out any lingering haze and air quality will be good for everyone in Western Washington.

Next week will be a tale of two seasons! A ridge will bring sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 70s during the first half of the week and then we'll end the week with rain and cooler temperatures.

Advertisement

Have a great day and Go Hawks!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim