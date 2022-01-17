Fog today, sunshine by the weekend

Sunbreaks are on tap after the fog clears. Showers return tonight, but rain isn't expected to be a big deal this week. Next weekend could be dry and partly sunny!

Highs today will reach either side of 50 degrees. After the fog dissipates, you can look forward to a few fleeting glimpses of sunsunshine. Clouds thicken up once again this afternoon ahead of the isolated to scattered showers we're forecasting for tonight.



Showers push into the Strait, Whatcom County and the North Coast between 12-3 p.m. today.



It might not be until after dark when showers sweep through backyards in the Central and South Sound. Rain isn't expected to be heavy for most (with just a few exceptions to that in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties). Showers shouldn't last long – certainly compared to the relentless, soaking rain events we've had recently.

The fog we're tracking today is due to high pressure; this weather pattern is known for creating murky, cozy skies. There's a disturbance brushing through Western Washington, too. This will spark the isolated showers we'll see this afternoon and tonight.

Over the mountain passes, there could be rain showers tonight. While there may be a rain/snow mix for the passes tomorrow, snow probably won't accumulate over Snoqualmie Pass (however, stay tuned! This forecast could change). Between one and three inches of snow are possible for Stevens Pass. Wednesday, precipitation will mostly fall in the form of rain for the passes.



The bottom line: travel over the passes this week will be significantly less dangerous than what we've seen recently. Today, avalanche danger is low.

Here's a glance at your seven day forecast! Spotty showers are in the works for Tuesday. A few more showers are on tap Wednesday. Rain could be a little more widespread on Thursday. The weather Friday to Sunday looks absolutely gorgeous; morning fog should clear for partly sunny skies in the afternoons.



