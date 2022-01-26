Fog sticks around a couple more days before the rain comes back

The fog stuck around through mid-morning again today, except Snohomish County who sat in the fog all day! The stubborn layer still causing flight delays out of Paine Field in Everett.

Temperatures Wednesday struggled to get out of the 30s for most. The Seattle area landing in the upper 30s… brr! Those chilly temps are about 10-degrees off the average mark.

High pressure is responsible for keeping us dry, but it is also the reason why were experiencing late night and early morning fog along with stagnant air. As the high sits over the top of us it acts like a lid holding everything below it down towards the surface. This is the reason an "Air Stagnation Advisory" is extended through Friday at 11am for much of Western WA. Winds haven't helped much either as they remain calm, except for the ocean beaches where the advisory was lifted today.

Good news though if you are tired of the fog and stagnant air as high pressure breaks down we'll shift patterns and see the return of rain this weekend. That will help cleanse our air and kick out any lingering pollutants.

Look for less fog Friday morning with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs land near 50.

Clouds increase Saturday as a cold front starts to move inland. This system will bring back rain starting late Saturday night into early Sunday. Highs Saturday near average.

Sunday is a wet day with highs only in the mid 40s. Showers will become scattered as we start the work week. Monday's highs are cooler, landing in the low 40s.

A few lingering showers into early Tuesday otherwise look for dry conditions with afternoon tempers near 42.

Groundhog Day is Wednesday—we're forecasting mostly cloudy skies with showers. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast

