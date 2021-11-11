Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County, Skagit County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:58 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:21 AM PST until SUN 6:54 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:13 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:39 AM PST until SAT 4:12 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:35 PM PST until SAT 6:23 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:26 PM PST until SAT 3:49 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:14 AM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:26 AM PST until SAT 9:13 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:07 PM PST until SAT 8:34 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:19 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 AM PST until SAT 11:13 AM PST, King County
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Flooding possible as an atmospheric river of rain hits Washington again

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Weather Alert Day called for Friday

FOX 13 News is calling another Weather Alert Day as more rain and flooding is expected in some areas

Seattle - Buckle up... here we go again! An atmospheric river of rain is set to hit Western Washington Thursday afternoon through Friday morning bringing flooding concerns to area rivers.

Rain will pick up this afternoon and evening around the Puget Sound area. 1-3" of rain is expected in the central and south sound by Friday evening. We could see 3-7" in the mountains! Here's a look at the projected rain totals by Friday evening.

The evening commute tonight will likely be a mess everywhere, with ponding on the roadways. The north sound will also see heavy rain, but it shouldn’t be as bad as what we will see in King, Pierce, and Thurston counties.

Heavy rain combined with snow melt will push local rivers well above flood stage Friday. DON'T DRIVE THROUGH FLOOD WATERS! It doesn't take much to sweep your car away or get stuck. Some area rivers will be flirting with "major" flood stage by Friday afternoon.

Tomorrow morning will remain an issue on Puget Sound area roads with ponding and urban flooding. You will want to leave early to get to work on time. The heavy rain will end by the early morning hours, transitioning to lighter showers by the commute, however there should still be sloppy conditions out there. Careful out there, my friends! We are looking dry by Saturday.

Wet conditions continue Sunday through Tuesday, with cooler and drier weather set for the middle of next week.