Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County, Okanogan County
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, King County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Mason County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Flooding concerns this weekend with heavy rain ahead

Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Western Washington will get a break between systems Friday, as another atmospheric river takes aim at the region over the weekend.

SEATTLE - Western Washington will get a break between systems Friday, as another atmospheric river takes aim at the region over the weekend.

After a few lingering showers, the rest of Friday looks mainly dry. Snow levels will remain above pass levels in the Cascades today, so travel shouldn't be impacted by snow at the higher elevations.

Tonight's big Apple Cup game between the Washington State Cougars and the Washington Huskies will be mainly dry, with a slight chance for a shower. Wind should be light at Husky Stadium at kickoff.

After this nice break from the rain, Western Washington will be smacked with another atmospheric river over the weekend. Heavy rain will pound the Washington Coast (2-4") and the north Puget Sound area (1-2") Saturday afternoon. The south Puget Sound area will also see heavy accumulations between 1-2". Snohomish and King counties will benefit from the rain shadow of the Olympics, so totals won't be as bad there (0.50-1"). With more snow runoff and heavy rain totals in the Cascades, there is a risk of flooding on some area rivers. For instance, the Nooksack River near Ferndale and the Skagit River near Mt. Vernon are both expected to jump back into flood stage Monday morning. This model may be overdoing the Washington coast near Forks, but it gives you an idea of who will see the highest totals.

After some leftover showers on Monday, another atmospheric river (yes, another one) will set itself up just north of the state, into Canada. As this system dips south on Wednesday, it could bring another round of very heavy rain. We will be keeping an eye on that.

