Flood Warnings in effect for several areas in Washington

River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:24 PM PST, Mason County
33
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:26 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:50 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:06 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:37 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:28 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:17 PM PST, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM PST until SAT 5:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:38 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:42 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:57 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:16 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:15 PM PST, King County, Kitsap County, Pierce County, Snohomish County
Avalanche Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Franklin County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Everett and vicinity
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:41 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Flood Warnings in effect for several areas in Washington

By
Published 
Updated 6:40AM
Winter Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Tracking flooding across the state

There are flood watches and warnings in effect for several areas in Washington as of Thursday night

SEATTLE - Record rain fell all day long! SeaTac hit 1.47" by about 6 p.m. tonight and 2.00" by 12 a.m. to close out the day. The old record set back in 1956 with 1.22".  

Rain will start to taper off as the warm front exits to the north through tomorrow morning. The afternoon looks much drier.   

RELATED: Latest Flood Warnings and Watches for the region

Because of so much rain falling many area rivers are at or close to flooding over their banks, like Issaquah Creek.  Water went rushing over roadways and into parking lots making it difficult to navigate through. This will be the situation through the first part of the weekend. 

Here's a look at the Skokomish River near Potlatch in Mason County as of 1 a.m. Friday.  The river has climbed into "Moderate" flood stage at 17.61' looking to crest at 17.74 Friday morning.  

Here's a look at the Chehalis River near Grand Mound as of 1 a.m.  This river has climbed into "Moderate" flood stage at 42.56' looking to crest at 45.39' Saturday afternoon.  

Rain in the passes will turn back to snow as temperatures cool and snow levels drop from 5,000' early Friday to 2,000' by the afternoon.  By the time we hit Saturday we'll have seen another 1-2 feet of snow.  

With so much snow and rain over the Cascades all passes are closed due to extremely dangerous travel conditions.  The earliest the passes could reopen is Sunday when crews hope to access the situation and give an update. 

Winds also an issue for many and will continue to be gusty into Friday.  Several areas under alerts.  

First, a "Wind Advisory" for the North and Central Coast, Admiralty Inlet, San Juan County along with Western Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties for gusts out of the SSE 45-50mph.  The advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

Second, a "High Wind Warning" is in effect through 10 a.m. Friday for SW WA.  Winds could gust as high as 55mph. These winds may be damaging and cause power outages. 

We expect Weather Alert Days through Saturday for continued flooding even though we'll be drying out through the weekend and into Monday. 

Highs remain in the mid to upper 40s next week with several chances for showers and sunbreaks. 

