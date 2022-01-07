Flood Warnings in effect for several areas in Washington

Record rain fell all day long! SeaTac hit 1.47" by about 6 p.m. tonight and 2.00" by 12 a.m. to close out the day. The old record set back in 1956 with 1.22".

Rain will start to taper off as the warm front exits to the north through tomorrow morning. The afternoon looks much drier.

Because of so much rain falling many area rivers are at or close to flooding over their banks, like Issaquah Creek. Water went rushing over roadways and into parking lots making it difficult to navigate through. This will be the situation through the first part of the weekend.

Here's a look at the Skokomish River near Potlatch in Mason County as of 1 a.m. Friday. The river has climbed into "Moderate" flood stage at 17.61' looking to crest at 17.74 Friday morning.

Here's a look at the Chehalis River near Grand Mound as of 1 a.m. This river has climbed into "Moderate" flood stage at 42.56' looking to crest at 45.39' Saturday afternoon.

Rain in the passes will turn back to snow as temperatures cool and snow levels drop from 5,000' early Friday to 2,000' by the afternoon. By the time we hit Saturday we'll have seen another 1-2 feet of snow.

With so much snow and rain over the Cascades all passes are closed due to extremely dangerous travel conditions. The earliest the passes could reopen is Sunday when crews hope to access the situation and give an update.

Winds also an issue for many and will continue to be gusty into Friday. Several areas under alerts.

First, a "Wind Advisory" for the North and Central Coast, Admiralty Inlet, San Juan County along with Western Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties for gusts out of the SSE 45-50mph. The advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

Second, a "High Wind Warning" is in effect through 10 a.m. Friday for SW WA. Winds could gust as high as 55mph. These winds may be damaging and cause power outages.

We expect Weather Alert Days through Saturday for continued flooding even though we'll be drying out through the weekend and into Monday.

Highs remain in the mid to upper 40s next week with several chances for showers and sunbreaks.

