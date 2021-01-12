Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:54 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:08 AM PST until SAT 6:52 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:38 AM PST until THU 11:01 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:53 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:07 AM PST until THU 10:32 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:14 PM PST until WED 9:05 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:39 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:41 AM PST until THU 5:27 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:40 AM PST until THU 12:43 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:13 AM PST until WED 11:54 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:20 PM PST until WED 2:15 PM PST, Spokane County, Whitman County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:36 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Pacific County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:54 AM PST until WED 12:45 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM PST until WED 8:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:39 AM PST until WED 12:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County

Flood and landslide threat continues in Mason County, Skokomish river above flood stage

seattle - Heavy rain and saturated soil is increasing the threat for landslides across Western Washington. 

WSDOT crews had to shut down SR 106 Monday morning for a couple hours to clear debris from a landslide near Union. 

Many roads were closed in Shelton due to flooding and standing water. The Mason County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to follow road closure signs and never drive through a flooded road. On roads like Bourgault Rd West in Shelton, the depth of standing water was about 2 feet deep which is enough to sweep away most vehicles. Road visibility also disappears during flooding which can lead cars off the road.

Most of the flooding is near the Skokomish River where moderate flooding is occurring, so there's a lot of standing water near riverbanks and nearby roads. Even some homes and parks are flooded.

The flood and landslide threat will continue through at least Wednesday.