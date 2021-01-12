Flood and landslide threat continues in Mason County, Skokomish river above flood stage

Heavy rain and saturated soil is increasing the threat for landslides across Western Washington.

WSDOT crews had to shut down SR 106 Monday morning for a couple hours to clear debris from a landslide near Union.

Many roads were closed in Shelton due to flooding and standing water. The Mason County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to follow road closure signs and never drive through a flooded road. On roads like Bourgault Rd West in Shelton, the depth of standing water was about 2 feet deep which is enough to sweep away most vehicles. Road visibility also disappears during flooding which can lead cars off the road.

Most of the flooding is near the Skokomish River where moderate flooding is occurring, so there's a lot of standing water near riverbanks and nearby roads. Even some homes and parks are flooded.

The flood and landslide threat will continue through at least Wednesday.