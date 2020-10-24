First widespread frost and freeze of the season tonight

It's going to be a dry and cold weekend with our first widespread frost and freeze of the season arriving tonight!

*WIND ADVISORY* in effect for Whatcom, Skagit, and San Juan counties until 1pm. Peak wind gusts of 45-50mph are possible this morning, but winds should relax this afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. That's about 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

*FROST ADVISORY* is in effect 2am tonight through 10am Sunday as we will see our coldest overnight lows so far this year. Mostly clear skies will make way for below freezing temperatures overnight and into Sunday morning. Protect your sensitive plants and bring your pets indoors.

Sunday will be dry and chilly with highs in the upper 40s. We'll carry the sunshine into Monday and gradually warm up throughout next week with rain back in the forecast Wednesday-Friday.

Stay warm!

- Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim