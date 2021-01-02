Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 6:02 PM PST until SUN 10:54 AM PST, Clallam County
10
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 12:31 AM PST until SUN 12:51 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
High Wind Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until MON 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Olympics

First weekend of 2021 off to active start for weather

By
Published 
Weather
Q13 FOX

Rain and strong winds on Saturday

For Saturday, expect rain showers most of the day with strong winds. A High Wind Warning will be in effect through Saturday at the coast. Q13's Grace Lim has a look at the 7-day forecast.

SEATTLE - We're tracking a storm system that will keep us soggy and windy. Expect strong winds this afternoon, especially for the Coast where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. today and a High Surf Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Sound and south Sound until 7 p.m. tonight. We're already seeing power outages. Never go near a downed power line.

All of Western Washington is under a Flood Watch until late Sunday night. The foothills, South Sound, and Peninsula is under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall so isolated flash flooding is possible.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Skokomish River near Potlatch, where minor flooding is occurring now and moderate flooding is expected later today.  Rainfall totals through the weekend will be in the 1-3" range but we could see higher amounts locally. Never drive through a flooded road.

A Winter Weather Warning is in effect for the North and South Cascades and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of the Cascades and Olympics until 10 a.m. Sunday. 1-2' of snow is possible above 2500ft. There's also a High to Considerable risk for avalanches in the backcountry. Use caution!

Aside from some morning rain on Sunday, we'll be a lot drier! Three more systems are on the way next week bringing wet and windy conditions. The timing looks to be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Have a great week!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim