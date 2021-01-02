First weekend of 2021 off to active start for weather

We're tracking a storm system that will keep us soggy and windy. Expect strong winds this afternoon, especially for the Coast where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. today and a High Surf Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Sound and south Sound until 7 p.m. tonight. We're already seeing power outages. Never go near a downed power line.

All of Western Washington is under a Flood Watch until late Sunday night. The foothills, South Sound, and Peninsula is under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall so isolated flash flooding is possible.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Skokomish River near Potlatch, where minor flooding is occurring now and moderate flooding is expected later today. Rainfall totals through the weekend will be in the 1-3" range but we could see higher amounts locally. Never drive through a flooded road.

A Winter Weather Warning is in effect for the North and South Cascades and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of the Cascades and Olympics until 10 a.m. Sunday. 1-2' of snow is possible above 2500ft. There's also a High to Considerable risk for avalanches in the backcountry. Use caution!

Aside from some morning rain on Sunday, we'll be a lot drier! Three more systems are on the way next week bringing wet and windy conditions. The timing looks to be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Have a great week!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim