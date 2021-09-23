First full days of fall will feel like summer

Today is the first full day of fall and we're starting out with clouds and fog. Skies will clear out and this afternoon we'll enjoy lovely sunshine and top out around normal. Normal for this time of the year is 69.

Air quality continues to be good across the state, except for around Yakima where the smoke from the Schneider Springs Fire is causing the air quality to be moderate.

Tomorrow and Saturday look lovely - mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Then things change! Late Saturday, the first of several weather systems will make its approach. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, rain arrives. Sunday looks pretty wet and cooler, with highs in the mid 60s.

Once the door opens, it stays open. We'll have rain at times Monday through Wednesday with temps cooling off a bit each day. There is even a change of a few thunderstorms as well with this unsettled weather.

Welcome to fall in the Pacific Northwest!

With sunny skies this afternoon and highs in the upper 60s to near 70, it's a Waggin' Tail Feathers Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

Advertisement

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott