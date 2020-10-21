First frost ahead this weekend

Some morning showers will taper off this afternoon and clouds will decrease later in the day. Highs will end up getting to the mid to low 50s. 58 is normal for this time of year. By tonight, those clear skies mean we'll see temps falling into the 30s for many of us. A freeze warning in effect overnight tonight for Central WA.

A really nice break in the weather for tomorrow. Thursday will start out foggy in lots of places, but looking nice in the afternoon. Chilly though, with highs only in the low 50s. Friday rain moves back into the region with rain at times most of the day. This will be accumulating snow for all our mountain passes.

For the weekend we'll roll into a cold & dry pattern. That will mean Sunday and Monday morning will likely be the first widespread frost for Puget Sound lowlands. You'll want to cover those gardens or take in sensitive potted plants on your deck to keep them safe from the temps around 30 degrees. It wont be a hard enough freeze to worry about pipes or outside hoses just yet-- but this weekend looks like a great time to clean up the yard to prepare for winter.

We do look to warm up above freezing in the mornings without incident by the middle of next week. While the weekend afternoons will be quite chilly, the autumn sunshine will be great for those pumpkin patch visits and corn mazes. -Tim Joyce