First day of spring brings showers to Western Washington

Light rain showers will continue across Western Washington today with much cooler conditions.

After a spectacular weekend with highs in the 60s, Monday will bring a big drop in temperatures and light rain showers. There will likely be some dry times in the mix this afternoon, but expect a wet day.

The evening commute will be wet in spots, but showers will wrap up after sunset tonight leading to a much drier Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, a low pressure system over the Gulf of Alaska will bring more rain and cooler temps to the area. Snow is expected at the pass level Thursday through the weekend. We could even see snow levels as low as 1,000 feet on Friday night into Saturday.

Enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday of this week! An active pattern will continue through at least the first half of the weekend.