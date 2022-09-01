First day of meteorological fall is cooler and cloudier

A marine push of cooler air arrived early Thursday morning bringing more cloud cover to start the day. Sunshine will return Thursday afternoon with highs back in the low 80s.

Thursday is the first day of meteorological fall. That is the official start to fall from government agencies and meteorologists alike. It makes it easier for record keeping as the astronomical fall date can change year to year.

This was an interesting summer, starting off very cool and wet in June. That was followed by a very dry and warm July and August. This ended up being the fifth-warmest summer on record at SeaTac, and it was the fifth-driest July and August on record.

The holiday weekend looks fantastic, with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Afternoon highs will be between 75 and 80 degrees. Sprinkles are possible on days with morning cloud cover. Enjoy!