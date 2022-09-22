First day of fall brings clouds and cooler temps

It is the first day of fall, and it will feel like it in Western Washington today with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Low level clouds pushed inland overnight and will stick around through midday. Sunshine will return this afternoon for the Puget Sound area with highs back close to average for this time of year. The autumnal equinox is at 6:03 PM. At that point, we can say fall has official begun!

Air quality has greatly improved this morning in the Puget Sound area and will continue to get better this afternoon and evening as westerly winds pick up. Wenatchee and Chelan will suffer from very poor air quality later today as smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire impacts Central Washington.

A weak front will push some light showers into the region on Friday, but it will mainly be the higher elevations and the mountains that see accumulation. Most of the lowlands will remain dry, though there could be a few isolated showers.

Starting Saturday, the sunshine returns as a ridge of high pressure shifts over the region. Temps will warm up into the 70s with mostly sunny skies through Tuesday.