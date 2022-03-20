Spring is here: First 60 degree day of 2022 this week

It'll be rainy today, but the showers clear out by Tuesday afternoon. That's when highs could soar to the 60s for the first time in 2022!

Even after Tuesday, temps will stay mild. Highs will boost to the 50s each afternoon.

For today, we're forecasting rain to become widespread around Puget Sound by 2-4 p.m. Already, rain is pushing into the coast and Olympic Peninsula.

It may be slightly breezy today. It'll certainly be chilly and cloudy! If you have any outdoor plans this afternoon – whether it's checking out the cherry blossoms at UW or heading to the La Conner Daffodil Festival – make sure to pack the rain jacket!

Lowland rain and mountain snow will fire up this afternoon. The soggy weather continues through midday Monday. After that, only isolated showers are in the forecast through Tuesday morning.

Over the mountain passes, snow could come down heavily tonight to Monday morning. Right now, I'm expecting between two and four inches of snow for the passes by late tonight. An extra two to six inches are possible Monday morning, before the snow converts to rain along the passes by the afternoon. There may be spotty showers early Tuesday, but the afternoon should be drier for the mountain highways. Pass travelers: check WSDOT conditions before you drive!

Here's what to expect with the rain today and tomorrow:

Check out this seven-day forecast! Spotty showers are in the mix for Wednesday. Morning clouds Thursday will lift for partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Filtered sunshine is on tap Friday with high-level clouds returning. Rain is on the way for next Saturday.

