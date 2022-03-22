First 60 degree day in months possible Tuesday

Tuesday is starting off with clouds and sprinkles, but this afternoon will bring some sunshine and the warmest temps of the year so far.

A ridge of high pressure is building over the Pacific Northwest this afternoon, bringing in warmer temps and sunshine to the Puget Sound area. Clouds will lift from north to south, so areas in the northwest interior may have to deal with the cloud cover longer than the central and south sound.

If SeaTac hits 60 degrees today, it will be the first time that has been achieved since mid-November. The last time SeaTac hit 60 degrees or warmer was on November 15, 2021 (62°). On average, SeaTac hits 60 degrees around February 22. We are a month behind on that.

The pattern quickly changes as a weak cold front arrives on Wednesday, bringing widespread showers, breezy wind, and cooler temperatures to Western Washington.

Wednesday should be the only wet day the rest of this week, with Thursday and Friday looking dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Light rain returns this weekend. After today, temps will stay right around the seasonal averages.

Enjoy the warm afternoon!

