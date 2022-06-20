Finally feeling like summer

We're getting ready for a nice warm-up tomorrow as temperatures rise into the mid-70s. Most of us will remain dry, but there will be a few showers for those along the coast and north sound. Clallam county will have the best chance of showers - especially in the morning!

Here is a look at your summer forecast:

A weak disturbance will impact us on Wednesday and bump temperatures down. This will trigger shower chances as well, but this will quickly taper off.

Temperatures quickly start to bounce back after that brief cool down due to high pressure strengthening with a vengeance! Temperatures start to soar into the 80s by this weekend and a lot of us will be hot as we stay dry.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!