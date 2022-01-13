Finally drying out as we sail into the weekend!

What a gorgeous close to Thursday! Temps running above average again landing in the mid to low 50 across Western WA.

We are in for a real treat as high pressure takes over our forecast giving us a dry stretch, one that we haven't seen in quite a long time. It's been since September that we have strung together three days without rain. This will help dry out saturated soils around the region. Unfortunately, because of so much rain and runoff, our grounds will take a lot longer to dry out though. This raises the risk for more landslides through the weekend. And even though all WA passes are now back open, avalanche danger is still a moderate risk as well. Be safe in the high country.

We are still monitoring our area rivers with a few still under Alerts. Rivers will continue to recede through the weekend and by next week, most flooded areas will start to see roads that have been covered by water for some time.

Temperatures over the next week hang near normal, landing in the upper 40s to low 50s. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies this weekend.

The start of the week brings a few light, scattered showers with drying toward Wednesday into Thursday. Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

