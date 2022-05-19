Seattle weather: Finally drying out and warming up across Western Washington

After a blustery Wednesday we are finally settling down. Highs Thursday still very cool under mostly cloudy skies. Seattle landing nine degrees below our average of 67.

We will say hello again to our friend high pressure which will help dry us out and warm highs over the next week.

Tomorrow morning look for a partly cloudy start with cooler conditions as you head out the door. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to the south with slightly warmer lows farther north, in the low to mid 40s.

Even though we'll start Friday on the chilly side, we will heat up into the low to mid 60s! After topping out in the upper 50s much of this week 63 will feel nice and pleasant Friday afternoon.

Our warm and dry trend continues through the weekend too! Highs will climb a few degrees each day with Saturday landing very close to 70!

By Sunday our weak ridge offshore will give us just enough to heat into the low 70s.

Next week look for highs in the mid to upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We may see a few passing showers from time to time, otherwise nice days ahead. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast