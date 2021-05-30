Filtered sunshine Sunday and Memorial Day, temperatures warming up into midweek

A front is bringing drizzly conditions on the NW coast this morning. Aside from sprinkles on the coast, weak high pressure over us will keep the rest of Western WA dry. Therefore, grilling plans are a go today and the holiday on Monday! Expect high clouds, filtered sunshine, and warming temps.

High pressure will amplify Tuesday and Wednesday. This means more sunshine and the warmest temps over the next 7 days. Highs will be in the lower 80s in the Seattle metro area and mid-upper 80s around the South Sound by Tuesday. Central WA will get close to triple digits by midweek! If you want to escape the heat, head to the coast.

High pressure slides to the east by Thursday allowing a couple weak systems to move through the area next week. The first will bring a few showers Thursday and cooler highs in the lower 70s. Another system approaches Friday bringing some rain next weekend and even cooler highs in the 60s.

Have a safe holiday weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim