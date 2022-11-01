Seattle weather: Fewer showers Tuesday with a cooldown ahead

Far fewer showers are on the way today, especially compared to the heavy rain late Sunday and early Monday. We are also tracking a cool down ahead of us! The weather turns more active and stormy by Thursday night.



For today, highs will be below-average in the upper 40s and low 50s. Dress in warm layers today!

Isolated showers are in the forecast; however, Seattle and the North Sound might not see light rain until this evening. Passing showers might linger into early Wednesday, but tomorrow afternoon should be sunnier (albeit cool).



Here is a look at Futurecast:

Thursday looks to start dry, but rain surges back into Western Washington by the afternoon and evening. This "atmospheric river" (corridor of moist air) will trigger widespread rain into early Saturday. As a result, water levels will be rising over local rivers, particularly those coming off the Southeastern Olympics and the Central Cascades (in King and Snohomish Counties). There could be some river flooding, we will keep you posted.



Heading into Friday, we also need to monitor the burn scars for any debris flows or flash flooding.



Friday also looks windy, especially over the Salish Sea, North Sound and North Coast - the typical areas. Colder air returns Saturday through next week. The mountain passes could be snowy this weekend too, so stay tuned to the forecast if you're traveling there.

Next workweek looks quite cool. Some foothills could see its first snowflakes of the season!



One more note before you go: we're forecasting the coolest temperatures of the season so far in Seattle Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Thursday morning will be chilly as lows dive into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

