Feeling some winter chill in April

After yesterday's amazing spring weather, big changes are ahead with a pair of weather systems coming through today and Friday deliver colder and wetter weather-- with lots of mountain snow too. It's colder today too by about ten to 12 degrees. Normal is 57 and the lucky spots will end up hitting chilly 50. 50 degrees is a normal high for around Valentine's Day-- not for early April.

So far this month we've only seen a trace of rain at SeaTac, so this will be the first measurable rain so far this month. Much of the Kitsap could end up rain shadowed today, so it could end up being a totally dry day for Bremerton / Kitsap Peninsula-- while the rest of us get some rain by the afternoon. In the mountains, this will be snow and a lot of it. Some spots will get two new feet of snow between now and Saturday.

This is a classic La Nina weather pattern with high pressure anchored offshore and we see a NW flow in the atmosphere. Today weather system drops down from the NW. We'll get a nice break Thursday afternoon into the first part of Friday. The Friday night/Saturday weather system is currently moving across the Bering Strait.

The second half of the weekend is looking sunnier and warmer with highs getting back towards 60 by the beginning of next week.

Spring looks to really spring in the Pacific Northwest by the middle next week when temps in the mid 60s seem likely. -Tim Joyce