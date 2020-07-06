Feeling more like spring with a few showers on the way!

Another nice day, but highs did not climb to our daily average for this time of year. We usually sit near the seasonal norm of 74 and we'll continue to be slightly cooler as we move through the work week.

Monday night expect skies to cloud up a bit more as an upper level disturbance moves into the region. Some of us will stay dry while a few showers may pop up for places to the north, like Everett. Overnights will fall into the low to mid 50s.

As this next system moves across the area Tuesday expect light showers and sunbreaks. And with cloudier skies and some showers our temperatures will drop well below normal. Seattle will see highs only in the mid to upper 60s. The coast even cooler, in the low to mid 60s.

A brief break from the showers comes Wednesday as a weak ridge builds in allowing for temps to warm slightly into the low to mid 70s. But don't get used to it we'll see another weather maker Thursday delivering some lowland sprinkles and a chance of few thunderstorms over the mountains.

Friday most of us will stay dry as we'll be in between systems... although the coast may see a few sprinkles kick up. Highs land near 73.

And just as we hit the weekend cooler and showery weather returns. Highs won't back off too much from where we should be for this time of year, landing in low 70s. Enjoy!

Have a great night! Erin

