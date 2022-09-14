Feeling more like fall in Western Washington this week

A stretch of cooler and cloudier weather will hit Western Washington late this week, with high temps back down into the 60s by Friday.

Wednesday is looking nice and comfortable with morning clouds and a partly cloudy afternoon as light onshore flow continues. High temps will be right around average for mid September, in the low 70s.

Thunderstorms continue to pop up this morning in Eastern Washington. There is a concern for more wildfire starts from lightning as conditions are still very dry in that part of the state. This afternoon, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the northern Washington Cascades and Central Washington.

Conditions will be great for firefighters attacking the Bolt Creek Fire the rest of the week. This afternoon, we could see some light smoke make its way into the Puget Sound area, but it will not have a big impact on our air quality.

A low pressure system will move south and set up just offshore on Saturday. We could see a few sprinkles anytime Friday through Sunday, especially in the morning hours. Early next week looks sunnier and a bit warmer, with highs close to 70 degrees by Tuesday.