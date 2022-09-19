Feeling like summer again through Wednesday

Dry and warm conditions will stick around through Wednesday in Western Washington as California gets some much-needed rain.

Expect sunny skies from start to finish through Wednesday with warm days and chilly nights. Offshore winds will help temps on the coast rise to the mid to upper 70s as well.

Those offshore winds could bring some smoky haze to the upper levels of the atmosphere through midweek. It shouldn't have a big impact on air quality. On this map the darker the blue, the thicker the smoke.

Onshore flow develops on Wednesday night, bringing back morning clouds and cooler temperatures. There is a chance of some light scattered showers Thursday night into Friday. This will be a fast moving system and likely won't bring much accumulation. Warmer and drier weather hits again just in time for the weekend.