Seattle weather: Feels like spring with showers, sunbreaks ahead

Today will be a wacky weather day; some in Western Washington will enjoy sunshine. Others will be hit hard by heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. A convergence zone could dump excessive rain and evening small hail today. This zone is most likely to happen in Snohomish and King Counties.

It's also going to be breezy today. Gusts will blow between 15-25 mph. This is just enough to make temps feel cool at times today. It's not going to be a good hair day, that's for sure!

Today's highs:



The far Washington coast, the Olympic Peninsula, the Strait and the South Sound have the best chance for sunshine today. However, where the convergence zone sets up shop (most likely in Snohomish and King Counties), cloudier skies will make temps feel chillier. If you're driving in Snohomish and/or King Counties today, keep in mind: the roads will be super slick due to the downpours.

Late tonight and into Sunday morning, any pockets of heavy rain could also lead to an isolated rain/snow mix (most likely in the Cascade valleys and foothills). Any snow below 1,000–2,000 feet probably wouldn't stick to the ground. Even if it did, it would melt quickly.

Here's a look at the timing of the rain:

There could be just enough mountain snow to create some minor problems over the passes today and tomorrow: a few inches are possible both today and tomorrow. Check WSDOT conditions before you travel!

Rounds of lowland rain and mountain snow continue through Monday. Tuesday will be drier and warmer. In fact, highs on Tuesday could boost to the 60s!! A few showers are possible Wednesday. We may manage a dry day Thursday before rain returns either Friday or Saturday.

Hope you catch FOX 13 this weekend!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Connect with me anytime on social media:

Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx and TikTok @abbyaconetv

