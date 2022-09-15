Feeling like Fall Friday and Saturday

It is going to feel more like fall Friday and Saturday as an upper level trough moves through the area.

Thursday will feel a lot like Wednesday, however clouds are expected to linger into the afternoon hours. Highs will remain a bit cooler, in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Astronomical fall is just one week away and it's going to feel like it the next couple of days as a system brings a chance of showers to the area. The best chance for showers will be in the north Puget Sound area and in the northern Washington Cascades.

By Sunday, that low pressure system will move out of the area, heading south into California. Early next week, a ridge of high pressure will build over Western Washington keeping the area dry and warmer.

After a brief cool down late this week, really comfortable late summer weather is on tap for next week.