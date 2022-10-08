Fall warmth continues through the weekend with a slight cooldown on the way.

Summer heat lives on in October. Highs Saturday jumping into the upper 70s for Seattle.

A few spots around the region tied or broke records.

Overnight we'll cool into the low to mid 50s and those temperatures feel more like September rather than October. Look for areas of fog early Sunday morning before giving way to sunny skies.

Sunday highs will run slightly cooler by a couple degrees with most landing in the 70s. Haze will spread across the regioin again leaving us with degraded air quality.

Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for 12 Washington counties through tomorrow.

Areas highlighted in gray from Snohomish County to the north to farther south into Clark County along with Chelan and Douglas Counties in Eastern WA could see values drop from moderate to unhealthy levels.

Don't forget to look up Sunday night as the Hunter's Moon will be full. Skies look mostly clear with just a little haze.

By Monday afternoon air quality improves as a weak system just north of us will help push smoke and haze out of Western WA and farther east. Clouds will increase some, and we have a small chance of seeing a few showers over the mountains.

Even though temperatures will cool some early next week we're still forecasting above normal highs with morning clouds to afternoon sun. Highs land in the mid to upper 60s.

Late week our ridge strengthens and pushes the mercury back into the 70s. During this time upper-level haze will develop once again.

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~ Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster