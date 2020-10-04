Fall sunshine returns for start of week... shower for the weekend!

Fog lingering into mid-day kept our high temperatures well below normal for Seattle northward. Highs today only climbing into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Normal for this time of year now is 64 with 48 as the overnight now. Here's a look at numbers for today, Sunday, October 4th.

The start to the first full week of October brings afternoon sunshine, but we won't get there until we clear out another round of patchy morning fog. Monday's fog should lift a little sooner than we saw over the weekend. Highs will warm some into the upper 60s to near 70 with light onshore flow.

The warmest days of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Lots of fall sunshine to go around with some spots jumping into the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday are transition days. Skies will cloud up and temperatures will drop close to the seasonal average, landing in the low to mid 60s. Overnight showers develop at the coast sending us back to a more traditional Autumn weather pattern.

By late Friday night showers should start to fall inland. And by early Saturday the front will arrive with rain dominating our forecast and cooling highs off to near 62. Plus, we may see breezy to windy conditions along the coast and inland, but models are not agreeing of timing at the moment. Stay tuned!

Seahawks Sunday looks cool with a few light showers tapering off by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to 60. Kick off against the Vikings is set for 5:20pm at CenturyLink Field! #GoHawks

Advertisement

Have a great night! ~Erin

____________________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky

FB: /ErinMayovsky

Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

____________________________________________